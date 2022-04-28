Scots to tackle All Blacks in Autumn Nations series

Wallabies, Fiji, Argentina also lined up

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter

Welcome return: All Blacks (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland are set to take on the All Blacks for the first time since 2017 as part of their Autumn Nations series.

Australia, Fiji and Argentina complete the opposition for the four matches at Murrayfield Stadium.

Former Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie brings his Wallabies to the capital for the opening fixture of the series on Saturday, 29 October, the Scots aiming to defeat the Australians for a fourth consecutive time.

Fiji will follow on Saturday, 5 November before the All Blacks make their long-awaited return to the city on Sunday, 13 November having last visited Edinburgh five years ago.

Scotland’s final test will be against Argentina on Saturday, 19 November, and they will know their opponents well by then with a three-Test summer tour scheduled for July.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said: “The Autumn Nations series provides a great opportunity for us to take on some of the leading teams in the southern hemisphere in front of our supporters as we look to improve ahead of next year’s Six Nations and the Rugby World Cup.

“We know Australia well having played them a number of times over recent years and it’s always a special occasion when they come to BT Murrayfield.

“Fiji are an exciting team to watch with their free flowing and powerful brand of rugby, and they can be one of the best teams in the world when they get their game right.

“Our contest against New Zealand will be eagerly anticipated by our supporters and players alike, providing world-class opposition. We’re really looking forward to playing them after missing out on the opportunity on two occasions over the past two years due to Covid.

“Our final fixture will be against Argentina which will be another familiar challenge for our squad on the back of this summer’s tour to South America. This final fixture means we will have played three out of the four Rugby Championship sides in a month which will be a great experience for our players.”

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Autumn Series

Scotland v Australia: Saturday 29 October, kick-off 5.30pm.

Scotland v Fiji: Saturday 5 November, kick-off 1pm.

Scotland v New Zealand: Sunday 13 November, kick-off 2.15pm.

Scotland v Argentina: Saturday 19 November, kick-off 3.15pm.