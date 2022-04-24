Update:

Scots-based fish trading platform raises £17m

April 24, 2022
Scottish start-up Rooser, which aims to cut seafood waste, has secured more than £17 million from investors. 

Index Ventures, Google Ventures and Point Nine Capital are among those which have backed the Edinburgh-based online platform for fish traders. Its processing team is in the fishing port of Boulogne-Sur-Mer in northern France.

Joel Watt, who has spent eight years in the industry and co-founded the business with Nicolas Desormeaux in 2019, said: “In the long run, what we’re building should help us to understand and manage global fish stocks more responsibly, to see where our seafood comes from and to ensure the best-quality produce ends up on plates.”

He says that for every two fish that end up on plates one goes to waste and this can be improved by better management of the supply chain – fisheries, primary processors, wholesalers and buyers.

For every sale, Rooser creates an insurance policy between the supplier and buyer, using major insurers like Lloyds of London and Euler Hermes. It claims that suppliers never nee to worry about non-payment.

