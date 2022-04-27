Scotland to host global seafood event for first time

Boost for sector

Donna Fordyce: Scotland is the ideal location

Scotland is to host an international seafood conference for the first time, offering the sector an opportunity to showcase products from around the country to a global audience.

The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) announced Scotland’s successful bid for the 2024 conference during a visit by Mairi Gougeon, Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands, to the Scottish Pavilion at Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona.

The conference has never previously been held in the UK and will be co-hosted by Seafood Scotland and the GSA and will be attended by representatives of the sector from around the world. Speakers will focus on production, sustainability, innovation and market trends.

Ms Gougeon said: “Scotland’s seafood industry is a major success story, producing world-class, nutritious, low-carbon food that is enjoyed at home and abroad, with exports increasing by a £144 million compared to 2020 and contributing £1.3 billion to the Scottish economy annually in GVA.

“At the same time, our world-leading sustainable fisheries management plans demonstrate our commitment to supporting a resilient seafood sector which provides important employment opportunities across our coastal communities.

Tavish Scott: fantastic opportunity

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in bringing the conference to Scotland and ensuring we have the opportunity to showcase our products to a key audience and sharing our expertise with international industry leaders.”

Donna Fordyce, chief executive of Seafood Scotland, said: “Scotland is one of the world’s most trusted seafood producing countries thanks to our investment in quality, innovation and sustainability.

“Whilst we’re a small nation, we produce over 60 species of seafood and export to over 120 countries globally. From Europe’s largest state-of-the-art fish-market to some of the most stunning sea loch farms and fishing grounds and world class venues, Scotland is the ideal location for GOAL.”

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “This prestigious event will be a fantastic opportunity to promote the incredible quality of Scotland’s farm-raised salmon, our contribution to the economy and local jobs, and our measures to protect our shared environment.