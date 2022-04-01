Scotland to face England if they qualify for Qatar

World Cup draw

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Scotland could play England in Qatar (SNS Group)

Scotland will play England in the World Cup for the first time if they qualify for Qatar later this year.

Today’s draw in Doha means that if Steve Clarke’s side can beat Ukraine at Hampden and then get past Wales in Cardiff, they will line up alongside Iran, USA and Gareth Southgate’s men in Group B.

The Scots produced a memorable performance in drawing 0-0 with England at Wembley in Euro 2020 and will be licking their lips at the prospect of a rematch in another major finals.

Should they make it through, Scotland’s mouth-watering clash would be the final fixture in Group B. The first game of the 2022 World Cup will see hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in Group A.

The semi-final play-off against Ukraine in Glasgow has been postponed until June due to the Russian invasion, with the Welsh awaiting the victors.

Scotland have never played USA in a competitive fixture, while their only previous meeting with Iran ended in a 1-1 draw in the 1978 World Cup.

The Scots are trying to reach their first men’s World Cup finals since 1998, having ended a 23-year absence from major tournaments in the Euros.

There will be four matches per day in the group stages, with the tournament running from 21 November to 18 December.

Full draw:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Netherlands, Senegal

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea