Scotland set to face Ukraine on 1 June

World Cup play-off semi-final

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

New date for Scotland v Ukraine (pic: SNS Group).

Scotland are set to play Ukraine in their delayed World Cup play-off semi-final on Wednesday, 1 June at Hampden Park.

The winner of that match in Glasgow will move forward to take on Wales in Cardiff four days later with a place at Qatar 2022 awaiting the victors.

The original fixture was scheduled for 24 March but was postponed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The World Cup play-off final will be staged at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, 5 June.

Although the Hampden showdown has been added to the international fixture list, serious doubts remain whether the tie will be able to go ahead.

Domestic football in Ukraine has been suspended and Dynamo Kyiv, who have nine members of the international squad, have not kicked a ball since mid-December.

The recent Hampden friendly between Scotland and Poland in aid of UNICEF’s Ukraine appeal raised £500,000.

The game was played on the date the Scots had been due to face Ukraine, with £10 from each ticket going to help with the relief effort. A crowd of 39,090 attended the 1-1 draw, with extra funds raised through fans’ donations and contributions from the Scottish FA’s commercial partners and sponsors.