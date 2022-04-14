Rare bottle of The Macallan sells for £180,000

Auction price

Rare dram: only 15 bottles produced

A rare bottle of The Macallan 1957 Single Highland Malt Scotch Whisky, one of just 15 produced, has sold via an online auction house for £180,000.

Distilled in 1957, the whisky was matured only in sherry wood for 15 years before being bottled for the first time in 1972. A small number were then re-bottled by hand in 2009 for The Macallan’s Fine & Rare collection.

The bottle from one of the world’s most collectible distilleries has never been seen at auction before.

Isabel Graham-Yooll, auction director for Whisky.Auction, said: “The Macallan Fine & Rare Collection has had immense influence on the growth and reputation of The Macallan amongst collectors and investors.

“These vintage-dated single malts are collected throughout the world and with only 15 bottles created of this particular 1957 vintage, it’s difficult to know if any of the others will ever appear at auction.

“Understandably, to some it might seem like a lot to spend on a bottle but the longevity of whisky is open ended, you can keep it forever.

“As whisky enthusiasts we place immense value on its history, and the opportunity it provides to experience history in a unique and remarkable way.”