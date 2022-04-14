Update:

Auction price

Rare bottle of The Macallan sells for £180,000

| April 14, 2022
Rare dram: only 15 bottles produced

A rare bottle of The Macallan 1957 Single Highland Malt Scotch Whisky, one of just 15 produced, has sold via an online auction house for £180,000.

Distilled in 1957, the whisky was matured only in sherry wood for 15 years before being bottled for the first time in 1972. A small number were then re-bottled by hand in 2009 for The Macallan’s Fine & Rare collection.

The bottle from one of the world’s most collectible distilleries has never been seen at auction before.

Isabel Graham-Yooll, auction director for Whisky.Auction, said: “The Macallan Fine & Rare Collection has had immense influence on the growth and reputation of The Macallan amongst collectors and investors.

These vintage-dated single malts are collected throughout the world and with only 15 bottles created of this particular 1957 vintage, it’s difficult to know if any of the others will ever appear at auction.

“Understandably, to some it might seem like a lot to spend on a bottle but the longevity of whisky is open ended, you can keep it forever.

As whisky enthusiasts we place immense value on its history, and the opportunity it provides to experience history in a unique and remarkable way.”

 

News, Food & Drink, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Elon Musk

Musk makes $41bn offer to acquire Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy social media company Twitter for $41.39 billion, according to a regulatoryRead More

Laings Argyl Arcade

Laings leaves arcade jewellery shops for new store

High street jeweller Laings is inviting offers for its three shops in historic Argyll ArcadeRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.