Profits surge at NatWest (RBS) | Amazon suffers shock loss

8am: Menzies adds Latin country

Menzies Aviation has announces the acquisition of a controlling stake in Agunsa Aviation Services, which provides full ground and air cargo handling services in Santiago, Chile, to several major international airlines at Santiago de Chile Airport (SCL), including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Qatar Airways.

This new Chilean business will complement Menzies’ existing operations in five other countries in Central and South America including Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala.

7am: NatWest (RBS) profits rise

NatWest (RBS) has posted a 41% surge in first quarter profits ahead of forecasts as rising interest rates and higher income boosted the bank’s performance.

Pre-tax profit came in at £1.2 billion for the first three months of the year, up from £885m the previous year, restated to exclude its now divested Irish business Ulster Bank.

The profit was well ahead of the £755m average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

Ccore capital ratio fell to 15.2% from 18.2% last year.

Total income for the three months rose 16.8% to £3bn, driven by strong growth in its mortgage division and favourable movements in the bond market.

Retail banking also improved as consumer spending levels recovered following the end of Covid restrictions, and there were higher levels of transactional banking fees.

Mortgages increased by 1.5% compared to the final quarter of 2021 to £2.7bn and customer deposits rose £800m quarter on quarter.

The bank also released £38m of cash held back during the Covid crisis.

Chief executive Alison Rose said: “The world has changed considerably during the last three months. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the invasion of Ukraine and we are doing all that we can to support them.

“We are also very aware of the challenges and concerns the cost-of-living crisis is causing for many of our customers up and down the country. NatWest Group is focussed on providing practical help and support for the people, families and businesses we serve.

“Despite the challenging environment, I am pleased with our performance as we continue to execute well against our strategy, driving sustainable growth and returns. Income and profits are substantially up, costs are down and we remain well capitalised as we build long-term value and deliver a simpler and better banking experience for our customers.

“Government ownership also reduced to around 48% in Q1; the first time it has fallen below 50% since the financial crisis. This was an important milestone for our bank and a further demonstration of the progress we are making as we continue to deliver for our customers and shareholders.”

Amazon setback

Amazon left Wall Street shaken last night by unexpectedly announcing its first quarterly loss since 2015 and forecasting a slowdown in growth as online spending has slowed.

Shares in the world’s largest retailer dropped by almost 12% in after-hours trading after it reported its smallest rise in sales in two decades.

Overall net sales across the business increased by 7% to $116.4 billion in the three months to March as its retail division fell into decline. Revenue from its online stores business fell 3% to $51.1bn.

The group made a net loss of $3.8bn in the quarter, down from a profit of $8.1 billion the previous year, a reverse attributed to the market rout of Rivian Automotive, the electric vehicle start-up in which it owns a significant stake.

It also dampened expectations for the present quarter, during which it is set to generate sales of between $116bn and $121bn. Analysts had been projecting about $125.5bn.

Apple shares fell 2.2% after hours

For the three months ended 26 March, the Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker reported net income of $25.01bn, up 5.8% from $23.63bn the same period a year before.

Global markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.9%, the S&P 500 surged 2.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.1%.