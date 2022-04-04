Pringle joins Henderson Loggie Financial Planning

Finance

Henderson Loggie Financial Planning has appointed industry specialist Susan Pringle as managing director. She takes up the role in April from her position as head of operations and executive director with the firm.

Ms Pringle (pictured) brings more than 30 years of business strategy and operational experience in the financial services industry.

She previously worked with a stockbroker and the financial planning arm of national insurance broker Willis, before joining Henderson Loggie Financial Planning in 2003. She went on to spearhead the expansion of the firm’s corporate team in 2013 and was appointed executive director of the firm in 2018.

In her new role, she will work closely with Henderson Loggie’s tax, payroll and corporate finance teams to drive expansion strategy and her future plans include rolling out a financial wellbeing service for owner managed businesses across a wider geographic footprint, and a recruitment drive.