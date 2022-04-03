Police probe Ibrox bottle-throwing incident

Ibrox missile incidents

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Glass is removed from the Ibrox pitch (pic: SNS Group)

Police Scotland have launched a probe after a glass bottle was thrown onto the Ibrox pitch during Celtic’s 2-1 victory over Rangers.

The second half was delayed for around five minutes while ground staff cleared up bits of broken glass from Joe Hart’s penalty area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a glass bottle being thrown on the pitch at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow during the Rangers v Celtic match on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou said: “It’s unfortunate and it shouldn’t happen. You don’t need things like that to detract from what I thought was a great spectacle otherwise.

“It is disappointing. I thought it was a proper derby, the atmosphere was unbelievable, both teams were up for it, both teams were going for it.

“You don’t need it. I don’t know what people are trying to achieve by doing that. I thought it was a fantastic spectacle.

“Sitting here now as the winning coach that kind of taints my view of it but I thought anybody watching that would agree it was a good game of football and you could tell there was something meaningful at the end of it by the way both sets of players went at it.”

The Celtic manager also confirmed that a member of his backroom team required stitches after being hit by a missile as the teams headed off the pitch at half-time.

“He was on the way in,” said the Parkhead chief. “I think he is okay, he had a couple of stitches.

“It is disappointing because this is a game that gets beamed around the world and it stands on its own. You had two teams going at it in first and second spot and you don’t need a couple of idiots spoiling it.”

The visitors bounced back from losing an early Aaron Ramsey goal to complete a vital Premiership win thanks to goals from Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers in the opening period, Celtic now sitting six points ahead of their fierce rivals with six games remaining.