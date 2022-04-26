Pirrie named CEO for AccelerateHER network

Business network

New chief: Elizabeth Pirrie

AccelerateHER, the network for Scotland-based female company founders, has appointed Elizabeth Pirrie as chief executive.

The appointment comes amid UK-wide expansion of both its team and operations.

Founder and current CEO, Jackie Waring, will become chair and will focus on launching a fund for female-founded companies in Scotland and work alongside Ms Pirrie on the organisation’s strategy.

Ms Pirrie spent the past four years as chief operating officer for AccelerateHER and its sister company Investing Women Angels (IWA).

During this time, both organisations have seen significant development with the introduction of mentoring services, UK-wise expansion of the its awards programme, multiple international missions for founders, and a nationwide partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs.

A qualified chartered and certified accountant, Ms Pirrie was finance director at one of Scotland’s largest independent care home providers.

In the five years prior to joining AccelerateHER and IWA she supported business owners and start-ups in the North East of Scotland, delivering the Business Gateway service within Elevator.

She then joined Highlands and Islands Enterprise as account manager where she also served as acting head of business growth.

AccelerateHER is now a 5,300 strong network of female-founders.