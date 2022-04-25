Pensions and savings firm Embark adds staff in Dundee

Recruitment drive

Embark is growing in the pensions market

Pensions and savings firm Embark is adding at least 50 staff at its Dundee base, boosting the payroll by almost a third.

The new jobs are across IT, customer services, HR and marketing and will confirm the company’s commitment to the city after Embark’s deal in 2019 to buy part of the Alliance Trust Savings business from Interactive Investor.

Embark, which was established in 2012, is a key strand in parent company Lloyds Banking Group’s expansion into the pensions and retirement market.

The bank’s £390m acquisition of the business last summer represented its biggest since the 2007-09 crash. It adds about 500,000 customers and £40 billion of assets under administration.

Access to Embark’s technology allows it to expand its investment offerings to customers who wish to manage their own portfolios.

Embark has grown through a string of major acquisitions, including Zurich’s investment and retail platform ion 2020. It employs more than 600 staff, mainly in Edinburgh, London and Leeds.

It competes with the likes of AJ Bell and Pensionbee.