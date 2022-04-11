Update:

Accountancy

Paton promoted to director at Chiene + Tait

| April 11, 2022

Chiene + Tait has announced the promotion of Kirsty Paton to director after eight years helping to develop the firm’s entrepreneurial tax team.

In her new role Mr Paton will take on further leadership and staff development responsibilities and will continue to support aspirational start-ups and entrepreneur-led businesses. Senior tax partner Neil Norman said: “Kirsty’s move to director is thoroughly merited as she’s been such an important asset to the firm since she joined us eight years ago.”

Ms Paton said: “The past eight years have brought many exciting and stimulating challenges which I have enjoyed immensely; I now look forward to this next stage of the journey.” 

