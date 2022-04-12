Parsley Box losses mount as new customers fall

Challenging year

Chris van der Kuyl: investor

Ready meals company Parsley Box, led by Scots entrepreneurs Chris van der Kuyl and Kevin Dorren, saw losses mount and new customers fall after a “challenging” year since the company floated in March last year.

Income from repeat customers rose from £17.5m to £20.7m but was offset by revenue from new customers falling by more than a third (31%) from £6.85m to £4.72m. Order numbers from repeat customers rose 15% but fell 30% for new customers.

The loss for the year rose 206% from £3.18m to £9.73m. The EBITDA loss surged 228% from £2.17m to £7.11m.

Post-period, Parsley Box raised £6m from shareholders in a placing and offer in which Mr van der Kuyl, chairman, and Mr Dorren, were subscribers. The board said it would enable the group “to recommence higher targeted marketing and execute its growth strategy”. However, this fell £1m short of target as shareholders snubbed the open offer following a sharp fall in the company’s value since the IPO.

In a statement, the company said that after a challenging 2021, the equity fundraising “gives the Board confidence that 2022 will be the beginning of a new chapter in the group’s development.”

Stock levels have continued to increase since the year end and more than 95% of product lines are now available, delivering good growth in basket size and high service levels. The group said it is progressing well towards its FY22 target of 25% growth in repeat AOV through an increased pace of product innovation and good stock availability.

The group is focused on implementing the fresh targeted marketing strategy. It said this is already showing early positive signs of acquiring higher spending customers. Whilst marketing expense was reduced in the first quarter by circa 50% of the FY21 average to test the new strategy, higher levels of marketing spend has resumed from April to stimulate higher order numbers.

Costs are being managed so that adjusted EBITDA losses have reduced in the period to date and are in line with management expectations for FY22.