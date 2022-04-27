Oil windfall tax ‘not a serious’ proposal says Raab

Cost of living

Dominic Raab: ‘we have a plan’

Labour’s plan for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to ease the cost-of-living crisis has been dismissed by a government minister who described the idea as “disastrous and not serious”.

Justice Secretary and deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said it was an ill-thought proposal and that the Conservative government had a plan to deal with the squeeze on household incomes.

“If you look at Labour’s policy of a windfall tax – that would damage investment in energy supplies we need, and hike bills. It’s disastrous. It’s not serious, he told Sky News.

“So what this shows is they’re coming up with frankly ill-thought through policies, but we have got a plan, a concerted plan, and I think that’s what voters want to see.”

Regarding a meeting of ministers to come up with ideas, he told Times Radio: “What the Prime Minister and the whole Cabinet was discussing is what more we can do – and we will never rest, we will never let up beyond the existing package what more we can do to ease the pressure.”

He said he would not get into precise details of the meeting because of collective responsibility.

“But what I would say is, in fairness, it’s quite right that Cabinet discusses, thrashes through, these ideas and the subcommittees of Cabinet do,” he said.

“I think… people expect us to test our policies very carefully, to thrash them through, and keep coming up with new ways to ease the pressure.”