New oil fields part of plan for energy self-sufficiency

Government strategy

New oil projects are planned

A new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas projects is planned for the autumn to cover the “nearer term” needs of the country.

The decision, included in the new energy strategy, will prove controversial following commitments made on climate change.

The UK government insists that there is a need to protect domestic energy supplies and that oil and gas can produce the revenues to invest in cleaner sources.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will confirm that the government aims to make 95% of electricity low carbon by 2030.

There will be a new body, Great British Nuclear, to build up the UK’s nuclear capacity to 24 gigawatts (GW) of electricity by 2050 coming from the source of power, 25% of the projected electricity demand.

Up to eight reactors, equivalent to one reactor a year instead of one a decade, will be built, though any plans to build in Scotland is likely to be met with fierce resistance from hardliners in the SNP government.

On offshore wind, the plan outlines the ambition of producing up to 50GW of energy by 2030, which the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) said would be more than enough to power every home in the UK.

About 5GW should come from floating offshore wind and planning reforms will reduce approval times for new wind farms from four years to one year.

However, it is thought that arguments over onshore wind farms was a factor in delaying the energy strategy. Some ministers are said to have been opposed to more turbines in sensitive rural areas.

The government has already commissioned a review into the science around fracking, which could pave the way to lifting the moratorium on the controversial process, imposed over the tremors it caused.

A £30m competition to manufacture heat pumps is also to be launched, and there are ambitions to increase solar capacity with a consultation of the rules for solar projects.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We’re setting out bold plans to scale up and accelerate affordable, clean and secure energy made in Britain, for Britain, from new nuclear to offshore wind, in the decade ahead.

“This will reduce our dependence on power sources exposed to volatile international prices we cannot control, so we can enjoy greater energy self-sufficiency with cheaper bills.”