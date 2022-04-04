Muckle Media acquires Jardine’s Taste Communications

PR tie-up

Teaming up: Stephen Jardine and Nathalie Agnew

Muckle Media has acquired Stephen Jardine’s Taste Communications Scotland agency in a six-figure deal.

The ten-year-old Taste brand will be retained and its team integrated into the wider Muckle group over the next year. Taste founder Mr Jardine will become a non-executive director.

Taste has established itself as Scotland’s first specialist food and drink agency and has forged links with luxury brands including Gleneagles, Fairmont St Andrews, Prestonfield and The Three Chimneys.

Nathalie Agnew, managing director of Edinburgh-based Muckle Media, said: “I’ve long admired the work of Stephen and the Taste Communications team and the fantastic brands they work with.

“This deal builds upon our existing experience helping food, drink and hospitality brands to grow through strategic, creative communications, bolstering our team and client list.

“We are actively seeking further investment opportunities as we grow an exciting, nurturing and ethical agency with global ambitions, from our Scottish base.”

Mr Jardine added: “After 10 years in business I wanted to find a fresh way to take Taste forward and develop what we have achieved. Nathalie has built a brilliant business with a great reputation and Muckle Media is the ideal home for the next chapter in the Taste story”.

Taste Communications is Muckle Media’s second acquisition and fourth agency brand, joining Muckle Media (creative and strategic PR), community engagement brand Platform PR, which was acquired in 2015 and Relative PR, a spin out brand launched in 2019 to support family-owned businesses with communications.

The agency will relocate to Muckle Media’s HQ at WeWork on George Street. In line with Muckle Media’s core values to be kind, get results and leave the world in a better place, Taste Communications operations will be aligned against Muckle’s B-Corp framework.