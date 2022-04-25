Medtech firm Carcinotech plans overseas growth

Funding raised

Moray Martin, Ishani Malhotra, and Ana Stewart

Medtech specialist Carcinotech, has secured a £1.6 million investment from Scotland-based investors to accelerate commercialisation and overseas expansion.

TRICAPITAL led the investment round, succeeding initial seed round leader Gabriel Investments, alongside Eos Advisory, SIS Ventures, Gabriel, Alba Equity, and Scottish Enterprise.

Carcinotech, which is focused on treating cancers, is based at the Roslin Innovation Centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh and already has partnerships in place with industry organisations such as Cancer Research UK, global pharma groups and a major US-based clinical research organisation (CRO).

CEO and founder Ishani Malhotra says it will be looking to extend its commercial partnerships in Europe and North America.

“Our next phase of growth will involve building international partnerships, growing the team, and appointing a scientific advisory committee to support the work of the main board,” she said.