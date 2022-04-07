Medical spin-out Kynos Therapeutics raises £9m

Research funding

Damian Mole and Scott Webster

Edinburgh university spin-out Kynos Therapeutics, which has collaborated with GlaxoCmithkline on treatments for conditions affecting the immune system, has raised £9 million.

An initial £6.5 million was led by Epidarex Capital, joined by IP Group and Scottish Enterprise. Kynos has also been awarded £2.5m through an Innovate UK grant to fund a first-time in human phase one clinical trial of its lead drug.

The finance will be used to build out its core team and to fund pre-clinical work.

Kynos’s core founding team are leading experts in biology and medicinal chemistry with clinical, translational and drug discovery experience. CEO Damian J Mole and CSO Scott Webster have been supported by Edinburgh Innovations, the University of Edinburgh’s commercialisation service.

Professor Mole said: “Our programmes are based on extensive industry collaborative research with a robust science base.”

Following the Financing Dr Elizabeth Roper, Partner at Epidarex Capital, and Dr Tassos Konstantinou, Investment Manager, Life Sciences at IP Group plc, have joined Kynos’s board of directors.