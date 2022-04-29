Littlejohn homeless charities probed by regulator

Complaints lodged

Josh Littlejohn raised millions for charity (pic: Terry Murden)

Charities connected to Josh Littlejohn, the social entrepreneur who raised millions for the homeless, are being investigated by the regulator following complaints.

Mr Littlejohn shot to public prominence through a number of high profile events, including Sleep in the Park in Edinburgh and the World’s Big Sleep Out.

He was feted by celebrities such as George Clooney and Leonardo Di Caprio and invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to serve meals at one of his Social Bite cafes in Edinburgh.

However, it has been revealed that four of the trustees of the charities behind the campaigns resigned on the same day last year and a fifth soon afterwards and that complaints have been lodged with the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR).

Rosalind Cuschieri, the chairwoman, a former food firm chief executive; Kent Mackenzie, an executive with the accountancy and consultancy company Deloitte; Morag McNeill, deputy chair of court at Heriot-Watt University; and Ellie Murphy, a PR executive, resigned as Social Bite trustees on May 17, 2021.

Meghan Markle in Edinburgh visiting Social Bite (pic: Terry Murden)

Marjory Rodger MBE, a business consultant, resigned on August 23. The accounts say: “A number of trustees stepped down after approving the prior year group accounts at the AGM on May 17. Those who departed did so in the knowledge that the charity was in a strong financial position.”

Sir Andrew Cubie, chairman of Social Bite, issued a statement to The Times, stating: “We can confirm that we are in communication with OSCR relating to concerns they have received.

“In line with OSCR’s policy we are unable to provide any further information at this time. Under my chairmanship, Social Bite adheres to the highest levels of governance. In spite of the global pandemic, the charity has gone from strength to strength.”

An OSCR spokesman said: “We have received concerns about these charities, which are being examined . . ..according to our published policies.”

The charity confirmed that Mr Littlejohn resigned as a trustee of Social Bite in 2020, and as a director of Social Bite Restaurants and Social Bite Limited in February 2022, and is now an executive director.