Update:

Finance

KPMG promotes four staff to partner roles

| April 21, 2022
Eddie Norrie and Arleen Arnott are among four new partners

KPMG Scotland has announced the promotion of four staff to partner roles within the firm.

Edinburgh-based Arleen Arnott, who joined the firm in 2015 following 25 years at Standard Life, takes up her new position within KPMG’s financial services team, while Eddie Norrie becomes partner within the tax team, also in Edinburgh.

New partners in Aberdeen are Deborah May within the tax team and Paula Holland in the private enterprise audit team.

All four will work closely with KPMG UK’s Scotland senior partner James Kergon.

