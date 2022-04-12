KDMedia hires key staff as long-serving pair depart

Media moves

Kirsten Speirs, third from right, founded business 20 years ago

KDMedia, the events organiser, has hired new staff as it prepares for the return of live functions and the launch of its next major brand.

Stephanie Newlands joins the team as full-time event director. She has worked for Sodexo for the last 10 years most recently as the manager of all the UK Covid test centres. She has had a long career in events and hospitality.

Paula Dickson is appointed full-time as sales manager from the brewing sector in a new position created for the delivery of In Drinks, KDMedia’s latest event launch. The new national trade show for the drinks sector takes place 8-9 March 2023 at the SEC in Glasgow.

The recruits step in as two long-standing employees move on to new roles. Kelly Porter and Pippa Barker have served the company for nine and seven years respectively.

Kirsten Speirs, managing director, KDMedia, said: “I’m very proud of Kelly and Pippa for all their achievements at KDMedia and I’m delighted to see them develop their careers in exciting new roles. We’ve had an amazing time together with hard work and lots of laughs.

“It has provided the opportunity to reassess our resources as a business and it seems that there has never been a more exciting time at KDMedia.

“We are bringing In Drinks to market and further investing in technology so we can continue to deliver market leading business events. Some fresh thinking in the team will be welcomed this year and I’m looking forward to working with all our loyal customers and sponsors across our business.”

The news brings the team to a total of eight staff including Ms Speirs who founded the business more than 20 years ago as a PR consultancy.

KDMedia operates 25 events a year, hosting more than 3,000 people with the events supported by more than 60 commercial sponsorships.