Johnson and Sunak to be fined for attending parties

Ross stands firm

By a Daily Business reporter |

Law breakers: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are facing new calls to resign after it was confirmed they will be fined for their attendance at illegal Christmas parties in Downing Street.

No 10 said the Prime Minister and Chancellor are among 30 further fixed penalty notices issued by Scotland Yard following its investigation into the scandal.

The announcement immediately prompted demands for change as opposition MPs accused Mr Johnson of being untruthful and therefore not being fit for office.

Mr Johnson is the first serving Prime Minister to be penalised for breaking the law in Downing Street. His wife Carrie has also confirmed that she has been notified that she will receive a fixed penalty notice.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for Mr Johnon and Mr Sunak to resign, tweeting that “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public”.