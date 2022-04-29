Ineos chief Ratcliffe in £4bn bid to buy Chelsea

Late offer tabled

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of petrochemical giant Ineos, has joined the race to buy Chelsea Football Club with a bid in excess of £4bn.

With a fortune thought to be worth around £12bn, the 69-year-old is one of the UK’s richest men and he wants to succeed Roman Abramovich as owner at Stamford Bridge.

The ‘for sale’ sign has been up at the west London club since just before the Russian billionaire was sanctioned by the UK government in March after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and his association with Vladimir Putin.

A preferred bidder was expected to be announced imminently from three contenders – consortiums headed by Sir Michael Broughton, the former Liverpool chairman, LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and Boston Celtics’ co-owner Steve Pagliuca – until Ratcliffe’s late offer was submitted today to the New York merchant bank The Raine Group.

A statement from Ineos, which part-owns the Grangemouth petrochemical plant, said: “Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of INEOS, has made a formal bid for Chelsea FC, for £4.25bn. £2.5bn is committed to the Charitable Trust to support victims of the war, with £1.75bn committed to investment directly into the club over the next 10 years.

“This is a British bid, for a British club. We believe that a club is bigger than its owners who are temporary custodians of a great tradition. With responsibility to the fans and the community. That is why we are committing to spending £1.75bn over 10 years that will be for the direct benefit of the club.

“We will invest in Stamford Bridge to make it a world-class stadium, befitting of Chelsea FC. This will be organic and on-going so that we will not move away from the home of Chelsea and risk losing the support of loyal fans.

“We will continue to invest in the team to ensure we have a first-class squad of the world’s greatest players, coaches and support staff, in the men’s and women’s games. We believe that London should have a club that reflects the stature of the city. One that is held in the same regard as Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich. We intend Chelsea to be that club.”