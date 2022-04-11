Update:

Incovo adds RGB Solutions to IT portfolio

Incovo, the IT, telecoms and managed print provider, has acquired Edinburgh-based IT services provider, RGB Solutions.

The acquisition is the result of several months of strategic talks and negotiations between Incovo CEO Chris Thomas and RGB Solutions’ founder, Richard Blades.

Mr Thomas said: “Incovo has undergone considerable changes in the past 20 years as it has grown and evolved in response to the ever-changing technological landscape.

“Demand for our IT services in particular has increased dramatically as a result of increasingly sophisticated cyber security threats.

“By acquiring RGB Solutions and introducing our leadership team and global technology partners, we can continue the positive trajectory that RGB Solutions is moving in and begin yet another exciting chapter in the Incovo story.”

RGB will add five staff, 97 clients and £700,000 to Incovo’s turnover.

Stephen Paterson of Quest Corporate facilitated the deal.

