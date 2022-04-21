Update:

Bar raised

HFD sets new headline rent for Glasgow offices

| April 21, 2022
177 Bothwell street
177 Bothwell Street is the city’s largest multi-occupancy development

Property company HFD Group has established a new headline rent in Glasgow of £40 per sq ft after confirming the relocation of most of its staff into its flagship new building in the city centre.

The rent at 177 Bothwell Street is a significant increase on the previous high of £35.25 per sq ft and will be seen as a vote of confidence in the 315,000 sq ft development, the largest multi-occupancy office building in Glasgow.

It has already secured high profile tenants, including AECOM, BNP Paribas, CBRE, Virgin Money and the government agency Transport Scotland.

HFD is taking 60,000 sq ft on the top floor for its managed office division, while the operational businesses will remain at Strathclyde Business Park.

A highly sustainable office development, 177 Bothwell Street’s energy is supplied by Blantyre Muir Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire, ensuring it is 100% renewable from an identified local source. It is also targeting an EPC rating of ‘A’ and BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standard. 

The building is the first Scottish property to commit to attaining the new SmartScore accreditation for smart buildings and has already achieved a ‘Platinum’ WiredScore certification, a standard recognising that future occupiers will have the best connectivity available.

177 Bothwell Street will also feature a rooftop terrace and running track, 318 cycle spaces, electric vehicle charging points, and touchless technology throughout the building.

Stephen Lewis, managing director at HFD Property Group, said: “It is the strongest possible testimony for other occupiers when the developer of a property is also located in the building.

“This move demonstrates that we truly believe that 177 Bothwell Street is the best office development in Glasgow and we are committed to what we said we would achieve at the building, as well as the sustainability of our own business.”

, , News, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Stewart Milne

Stewart Milne Group up for sale as founder retires

Stewart Milne Group is seeking offers for the housebuilding business following the decision of itsRead More

Audit

Deloitte hit for £2m and partner fined over Mitie audit

Big Four accountant Deloitte has been fined £2 million, adjusted for admissions and early disposalRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.