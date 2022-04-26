Heathrow to remain loss-making during 2022

Airport update

Heathrow has seen a surge in travellers

Heathrow will remain loss making in 2022 as COVID losses top £4 billion, said the company behind Britain’s biggest airport.

Despite increased outbound demand, Heathrow is not forecasting a return to profit and dividends this year.

Q1 revenue climbed to £516m and adjusted EBITDA turned positive to reach £273 million. Heathrow liquidity remains strong with gearing decreasing to pre-pandemic levels.

Heathrow said its 2022 passenger forecast is up from 45.5 million to 52.8 million, which would represent a return to 65% of pre-pandemic levels.