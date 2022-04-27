Partnership
HealthTech firm Emblation secures German deal
Scottish health technology firm Emblation has launched into Europe’s biggest healthcare market after striking a partnership deal with a German medical device company.
Already a success across the UK, USA, Canada and Australia, Emblation is launching its Swift device – which uses microwave technology to treat common podiatry problems – into German and Austrian clinics.
It has tied up a deal with Munich-based Medaesthetis GmbH, a specialist in medical devices across aesthetics, dermatology, ophthalmology and orthopaedics.
The move is part of an ambitious growth strategy underpinned by an eight-figure investment and will see Emblation expand rapidly across the continent, with the German launch seen as the key to unlock that growth.
Gary Beale, co-founder and CEO of Emblation, said: “Until now we have been planning our presence in mainland Europe and our recent investment was all about changing that, so we are extremely pleased to be making such rapid progress.
“Working with a distributor of the quality and reputation of Medaesthetis is the perfect launchpad.
Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn
“We’ve been impressed with every aspect of how they operate their business and the team’s knowledge, passion and, most importantly of all, encyclopaedic knowledge of our target sectors.”
Emblation’s Swift device enables medical professionals to resolve persistent common and plantar warts (verrucae) with a simple microwave treatment and has won widespread praise and recognition within both the medical and technology arena.
The firm is also growing its research and development capability to build on promising early results which could result in breakthroughs in the treatment of skin cancers and pre-cancers.
Dermatologists are also eager to see Swift rolled out for treatment of a wider range of skin conditions, including pre-cancerous skin lesions where initial studies have shown excellent outcomes.
Hardy Weiss, 38, Head of Sales and Marketing with Medaesthetis said: “In the field of medical devices, the term innovation is often over inflated. With Emblation’s Swift microwave technology, doctors and patients in Germany and Austria will now have access to a real and genuine innovation.
“The repeatability of treating benign skin lesions in only a few seconds will deliver predictable outcomes with a high safety profile.”
In Germany alone there are more than 6,200 registered dermatologists and nearly 6,000 podiatrists that could benefit from the outcomes Swift can bring.
Gary Beale said Emblation is now preparing for a series of exciting developments in Germany, which will become the centre of its European growth with expansion in the firm’s support team and fulfilment operation.
He added: “This is just the start. The German presence is absolutely essential for us in accessing the surrounding countries in the EU.”
Major new distribution deals, clinical partnerships and other opportunities are going to plan across Benelux, France, Switzerland and Greece as well as further afield including Israel and UAE.
Emblation was founded in 2008 by Gary Beale and Eamon McErlean, who met during post-graduate studies at University in Edinburgh, with the dual purposes of creating more accessible, reliable and compact medical microwave systems and to develop therapies that could be used in dermatology and podiatry to overcome the shortfalls in traditional treatments for skin lesions.
They went on to launch Swift in 2016, as a radical new treatment in the Podiatry sector.
In May 2021 the firm secured major second round investment from London based specialist healthcare investors, Apposite Capital with their eight-figure injection of capital already seeing headcount growth of more than 50%, with staff numbers expecting to double again in the next 18 months.
The firm is currently fitting out a new purpose-built, 20,000 sq ft headquarters at Castle Business Park near Stirling Castle, which is due to open later this year.