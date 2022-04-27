HealthTech firm Emblation secures German deal

Partnership

Eamon McErlean and Gary Beale

Scottish health technology firm Emblation has launched into Europe’s biggest healthcare market after striking a partnership deal with a German medical device company.

Already a success across the UK, USA, Canada and Australia, Emblation is launching its Swift device – which uses microwave technology to treat common podiatry problems – into German and Austrian clinics.

It has tied up a deal with Munich-based Medaesthetis GmbH, a specialist in medical devices across aesthetics, dermatology, ophthalmology and orthopaedics.

The move is part of an ambitious growth strategy underpinned by an eight-figure investment and will see Emblation expand rapidly across the continent, with the German launch seen as the key to unlock that growth.

Gary Beale, co-founder and CEO of Emblation, said: “Until now we have been planning our presence in mainland Europe and our recent investment was all about changing that, so we are extremely pleased to be making such rapid progress.

“Working with a distributor of the quality and reputation of Medaesthetis is the perfect launchpad.

“We’ve been impressed with every aspect of how they operate their business and the team’s knowledge, passion and, most importantly of all, encyclopaedic knowledge of our target sectors.”

Emblation’s Swift device enables medical professionals to resolve persistent common and plantar warts (verrucae) with a simple microwave treatment and has won widespread praise and recognition within both the medical and technology arena.

The firm is also growing its research and development capability to build on promising early results which could result in breakthroughs in the treatment of skin cancers and pre-cancers.

Dermatologists are also eager to see Swift rolled out for treatment of a wider range of skin conditions, including pre-cancerous skin lesions where initial studies have shown excellent outcomes.