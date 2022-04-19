George St offices fully let after Isio takes suite

New letting

New tenant for 110 George St

Knight Property Group has secured a new tenant at 110 George Street, Edinburgh, which means the offices are now fully let.

Pensions and investment advisory firm Isio is relocating from St Andrew Square and has agreed a five-year lease for the 1,337 sq ft ground floor suite.

It became available following Knight’s move within the building which is already home to Smart Energy, Cairngorm Capital Partners and The Vardy Foundation.

Isio was formed following the sale of KPMG UK’s pension practice to a private equity firm in March 2020. The business has an established network of offices and advisers around the UK, including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Calum Brunton Smith, director at Isio, said: “This is an exciting time for Isio, as we go from strength to strength, growing our business, our team and our position in the market.”

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group added: “The firm is another great occupier for our building and we look forward to having them as our new neighbours.”

Hannah Done, associate director at letting agent JLL, said: “Levels of interest remain strong in the Edinburgh office market for this size and type of fully-fitted high-quality space.”