Fujitsu downsizes into refurbished Gyle offices

Relocation

Office makeover: Verdant at Gyle

Fujitsu has relocated its Scottish HQ from Lochside Avenue into smaller offices in the nearby refurbished Verdant development in South Gyle Business Park, Edinburgh.

The IT specialist company said it requires 20% less space to reflect the move to flexible, hybrid and collaborative ways of working.

It has taken 7,664 sq ft in the four-storey Verdant building which has undergone a £4.5million makeover with the addition of tenant facilities such as a café, a wellness suite, EV charging and secure a cycle hub. The building is now powered by renewable energy.

Owner CEG has appointed EYCO and Savills to market Verdant. Fujitsu was advised by Avison Young.