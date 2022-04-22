Forbes-Davidson returns to DM Hall as director

Property

DM Hall, the Scottish firm of chartered surveyors, which is this year celebrating its 125th anniversary, has welcomed back Felicity Forbes-Davidson to the residential department of its Aberdeen office as director.

Ms Forbes-Davidson (pictured) began her career with DM Hall in 2009. In 2011 she secured her Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) qualification specialising in residential survey and valuation and was then promoted to associate in 2016 before leaving for a position with another professional firm.

Her new role will be to carry out a broad residential workload including home reports, mortgage valuations and energy performance certificates for lenders, solicitors, housebuilders and private clients across the north east, together with contributing to the strategic growth of the firm in this important market sector.

Commenting on Ms Forbes-Davidson’s appointment, John McHugh, managing partner, said: “We have no doubt whatsoever that she will be a significant contributor to our efforts to bolster and strengthen the strong presence which DM Hall has held for many years in Aberdeen and the surrounding marketplace.”