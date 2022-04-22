First images of how new St Enoch area may look

Redevelopment

Car-free public space is the focal point of the plan

First mages have emerged of the planned transformation of the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow into a city village.

Sovereign Centros want to demolish the shopping mall and replace it with 1,700 homes, offices, shops, bars and a four-star hotel, built around a public square.

A design document included with the application for outline planning consent states that the designs provide an “illustrative masterplan which provides one possible illustration of how the development could be built in the future.”

The plan involves a new ‘St Enoch Street’ running from east to west, anchored at either end by a hotel and a residential tower.

Guy Beaumont, director at Sovereign Centros, said: “A great deal of effort has been invested into the creation of this masterplan which reflects extensive engagement with key stakeholders across the city.

New buildings on the site of what was once the St Enoch hotel and rail terminus (below)

“We have been clear that there is still a lot of detail to be developed and this is the start of a long journey, however, we are confident what we have set out represents an excellent contribution to the city and will future proof the site.”

A change of use application was previously submitted by the company for the repurposing of the upper floors of the vacant Debenhams building on Argyle Street.

The project team also includes Leslie Jones Architecture; Oobe landscape; Iceni Projects; Woolgar Hunter and Atelier Ten.