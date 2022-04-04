First Glasgow Tech Fest is response to Logan plan

Sector support

Host: University of Strathclyde

Glasgow is to get its first ‘tech fest’ as part of the government’s response to the Logan report on building a digital economy.

Funded by the Scottish Government, through its Scottish Technology Ecosystem Review programme, Glasgow Tech Fest will be a hybrid event and allow startup and scaleup entrepreneurs to hear from prominent industry players.

These include Oli Norman, founder and CEO of Itison; Dr Poonam Gupta, entrepreneur, investor and founder of PG Paper; and Andrew Dobbie, founder of Made Brave.

The event is hosted by Glasgow City Innovation District (GCID) and will take place on 26 April at the University of Strathclyde’s Technology and Innovation Centre. It will be live-streamed online.

Regular opportunities to network was among the recommendations of former Skyscanner executive Mark Logan whose review was commissioned by Economy Secretary Kate Forbes.

Ms Forbes said: “Glasgow Tech Fest is supported from the £1 million that the Scottish Government has given to its Ecosystem Fund as part of our response to Mark Logan’s review of the industry, to help create the best possible environment for start-ups to succeed.

“This represents an opportunity to help the sector grow and invest. We want Scotland to become a truly digital nation, underpinned by entrepreneurs and innovators, that supports people and sustainable business growth.

“More investment in the tech community is central to our economic and social success, embracing opportunities from new technology, boosting productivity and focusing on innovations that will make the biggest difference, not just here but internationally.”

Alisdair Gunn, GCID project director, said: “Glasgow Tech Fest provides an opportunity for those working in the technology and digital sectors to get together and learn from each other and support each other on their company growth journey.”