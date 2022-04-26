Ferry fury on hold as Hull 802 marks key milestone

Resources ramp-up

Taking a bow: ‘By September it will look like a ferry’

Amid the political fury over delays and cost over-runs Ferguson Marine has announced the completion of a major milestone in the build of one of the two dual fuel ferries at the centre of the row.

Hull 802, as the vessel is prosaically known, was fitted with its large bow unit which, at 100 tonnes, is the largest single unit added to the ferry’s steel hull.

In a major engineering operation involving a 15-strong team and two heavy-lift cranes, the block completes the bow structure. This week will mark a key moment in the vessel’s progress when the final units are lifted into place, completing the main hull and steelwork and making way for the installation of the ferry’s aluminium superstructure, which is all the units that sit above the main deck.

Over the coming weeks and months, resources will ramp up to around 150 workers supporting the construction of the vessel.

David Tydeman, CEO of Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow), said: “Later this week, we will install the final steel block, which will complete the main hull on the vessel. We will then implement a step change in momentum behind the build of Hull 802 with increased resources over the coming weeks and months to install the units which sit above the main deck. By September this year, Hull 802 will look like a ferry.

“One of the key changes I have made since taking over is separating the programmes for the two dual fuel vessels. This is to allow the programme for vessel 802 to progress, irrespective of the schedule and programme for MV Glen Sannox.

“For the past year or so, most shipyard resources have been focused on MV Glen Sannox and this approach will balance that, allow us to progressively build-up resources on Hull 802 and work towards launch early next year.

“My aim is to demonstrate that Ferguson Marine, in line with its historic reputation and without legacy issues, has the capability to deliver a new build vessel.”

Both dual fuel vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2023: Hull 801 / MV Glen Sannox between March and May 2023, and Hull 802 between October and December 2023.

