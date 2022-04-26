EICC strengthens sales team as events return

Events

By a Daily Business reporter |

Joey Mak, Nam Gowans-Brown, and Julie Oliveira

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre has strengthened its sales team as it welcomes the return of large-scale conferences and events.

Nam Gowans-Brown and Julie Oliveira have been appointed as association sales executives, with Joey Mak and Katia Adams appointed as corporate sales executives.

Ms Gowans-Brown has spent nearly a decade working in the hospitality industry and was previously with Marketing Edinburgh’s Convention Bureau.

Ms Oliveira has worked in the international hospitality sector for a number of years and joins from Novotel. Ms Mak joins from Contini Italian and Scottish Restaurants where she worked in event sales and planning, while Ms Adams is experienced in project management and sales after stints with Event Partners Ireland and King’s College London.

CEO Marshall Dallas said: “We can see the bounce back taking effect, and while the lead times for many of the large UK and international associations can be two years or more down the line, we’re really encouraged by the level of activity we’re experiencing.

He added: “Nam, Julie, Joey, and Katia each represent fantastic additions to our organisation, and will only strengthen what is already a high-performing sales team.

“They bring experience and a client-first approach from a variety of roles in Europe and across the globe, and we look forward to their contributions in the months and years ahead.

“With a number of 1,000 plus delegate conferences this year, we are getting back to pre-pandemic activity, and that’s similar in terms of where we are on financials where we’re forecasting a revenue performance closer to what we reported in 2019.”