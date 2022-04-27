Edinburgh Tattoo returns to inject £77m into city economy

Festival

The Tattoo in 2019. New features are planned for its return

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will return in August following its enforced absence through the Covid pandemic.

It will be a welcome boost to the city’s economy which has been deprived of the £77 million it normally generates each year.

This year’s show – Voices – will be staged as usual on the Castle Esplanade between 5-27 August and will be the first from the Tattoo’s creative director, Michael Braithwaite, who is promising an “immersive experience” for audiences.

He said: “For the very first time we will feature grand staging on the Esplanade, and we are taking a new approach to the pre-show segment with plans in place to enhance audience engagement and involvement further,” he said.

Tattoo chief executive Buster Howes said: “With world class talent being added to our board, our internal team and our partner suppliers this year, the show is taking a new, reinvigorated and creative direction which we know will produce a truly spectacular show.”

The Highland Divas will make their Tattoo debut this year, with a musical journey showcasing their eclectic repertoire including the folk music of Ireland, Scotland, and New Zealand.

Also making their first appearance will be the United States Army Field Band.

The line-up for 2022 includes: The Royal Regiment of Scotland Band, British Army Band Colchester, British Army Band Sandhurst, The Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra, 2 SCOTS P&D, 3 SCOTS P&D, 4 SCOTS P&D, CUOTC P&D, RAF Pipes & Drums, The Crossed Swords Pipes and Drums, Brisbane Boys College, Paris Port Dover Pipes & Drums and City of Christchurch Pipes and Drums.