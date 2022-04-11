Developer to preserve historic Mansion House

Masterpiece saved

Mansion House: spectacular

Scottish baronial masterpiece – the A-listed Mansion House in Tollcross Park, Glasgow – has been secured by its sale to a local property company.

Spectrum Properties paid an undisclosed sum for the building and will spend a further £1 million on its 13 rental apartments.

The family-owned developer has already contributed to the preservation and enhancement of other buildings in the city’s east end.

The purchase, from Shettleston Housing Association, is the latest development in the Mansion House’s 174-year history and will create much-needed homes in the park, which is regarded as one of the area’s most attractive assets.

The Mansion House, built by the architect David Bryce for the mine-owning Dunlop family, features classic crow-stepped gables, corbelled turrets and pointed roofs. The new homes will be served by a private road sweeping through the park.

Spectrum Properties has been instrumental in preserving much of Glasgow’s Victorian architectural and industrial heritage and has invested tens of millions of pounds in saving and repurposing properties of recognised architectural merit.

Managing director Bill Roddie said: “The Mansion House is a quite spectacular property, built in a distinctive Scottish style and set on the summit of what was then the Dunlop family’s private estate.

“In its essentials the building is similar to the Great Western Road, Glasgow mansion of the art collector and city benefactor, Sir William Burrell which we restored as high-end apartments a couple of years ago.