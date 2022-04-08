Council’s anti-car plan ‘ruinous’ for city say critics

Traffic plan

George IV Bridge re-imagined: people friendly, and no cars

Plans by Edinburgh City Council to create a car-free and people-friendly city centre have been dubbed “joyless” and “ruinous for businesses”.

Following months of consultation final designs will create segregated cycleways, wider pavements and pedestrian-only zones including a spinal route connecting the Meadows in the south side and George Street in the New Town.

The council believes the transformation, which has been planned since 2018, will make the city centre a safer and more vibrant place for residents and businesses and that it “respects and enriches the World Heritage Site”.

The latest illustrations show George IV Bridge populated with pedestrians, but an absence of private cars. Under the “Places for Everyone” programme “walking, wheeling and cycling” will get priority.

A bus gate is being introduced on Market Street to reduce through-traffic in the area, while footways along the route have been widened further and a new safe cycle crossing over Princes Street tram tracks has been added.