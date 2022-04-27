Bulloch confirmed as new TSB chief executive

Bank role

Robin Bulloch: honour

TSB has confirmed the permanent appointment of Glasgow-based Robin Bulloch as chief executive following four months in an interim role.

The former chief customer officer stepped into the top post after the departure of fellow Scot Debbie Crosbie to head up Nationwide Building Society.

Mr Bulloch has been in retail banking for four decades, working in leadership roles for Royal Bank of Scotland, Tesco Bank and Lloyds/Bank of Scotland, before joining TSB in 2019.

During his time as interim CEO, he has overseen a strong set of full year results, ongoing momentum in commercial performance, a steady flow of innovation to support customers and development of an updated growth strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, TSB chair Nick Prettejohn, said: “This was a unanimous choice of both the TSB and [parent group] Sabadell boards.

“Robin is an outstanding leader with deep determination to give TSB customers the best possible experience. I have seen first-hand the impact he is having engaging and motivating our teams to deliver our Money Confidence purpose.”

Sabadell’s chair, Josep Oliu, said: “TSB is a key part of the Sabadell Group. Under Robin’s excellent leadership, and working closely with César González-Bueno, TSB is making a strong contribution to the overall success of the Group. I am delighted with this appointment.”

Mr Bulloch, added: “It’s a huge honour to be appointed TSB CEO and to have the opportunity to continue to work with the brilliant teams here to deliver our ambitious growth plans and our Money Confidence purpose for our customers.”

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Banker Institute, having previously served on their board and the board of Scottish Financial Enterprise.