Bruce Stevenson unveils fifth office and key hires

Broker expands

Edward Bruce, Ian H Smith, and Graeme Christie

Insurance broker Bruce Stevenson will open an office in Perth, its fifth in Scotland, and has announced two key hires.

Graeme Christie joins from Marsh Commercial as commercial director, while Ian H Smith has been appointed education sector director.

The expansion in Scotland follows a record year for the business in 2021, with trading income up by £600,000 (+7%) to £8.7 million, and gross written premium up by the same rate at £44m. The firm is on track for double-digit revenue growth in 2022.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, with offices in Glasgow, the Scottish Borders, Turriff, and now Perth, Bruce Stevenson, which provides insurance broking and risk management services, was acquired by UK and Ireland insurance group Aston Lark in March 2021 and has since operated as an independent brand and separate legal entity.

Mr Christie has over 25 years’ experience in the commercial broking market, holding various roles with both independent and global insurance brokers. Mr Smith has spent 35 years in the insurance market, and is a leading adviser to independent schools in Scotland having built strong working relationships at bursarial level across the sector.

The firm is also actively speaking to a number of independent brokers about potential acquisitions. On the occasion of its last bolt-on deal, in 2018, Bruce Stevenson strengthened its offering in Aberdeen and North East Scotland with the acquisition of Turriff-based Youngson Insurance Consultants.

CEO Edward Bruce said: “Our new office allows us to increase our presence in a dynamic part of the country, with a representation from a number of industry sectors which align well with our overall offering. Bringing Graeme and Ian on board improves our offering to clients, they are both at the head of their fields, and we look forward to their contributions to the business.”

“After a record year in 2021, we are on course for an even stronger year in 2022, a year in which we continue to build organically and, should opportunities present themselves, by way of acquisition. We will also continue to add top people talent to the business, and are actively hiring along these lines.”

Bruce Stevenson was founded in 1981 by current CEO Edward Bruce’s father, David Bruce.