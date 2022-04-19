Brits cancel streaming services amid cost of living crunch

Subscriptions fall

Netflix numbers are down

Britain’s streaming boom has come crashing down as more than 1.5 million customers cancelled subscriptions in the first quarter of the year.

Entertainment businesses have found themselves on the front line of the cost of living squeeze with analysts watching its effects on the entire leisure sector.

Streaming subscriptions soared during the pandemic lockdown but the rise in inflation has hit household budgets.

Now, Apple TV+, Disney+ and Britbox were the main sufferers, whilst Netflix and Amazon Prime have become a staple for UK homes and are less likely to face cancellation, say market analysts at Kantar. More than half of the terminations attributed to ‘money saving’.