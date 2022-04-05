Bright Signals acquires Three Part Story and PUNK

Creative tie-up

David Craik: we are taking a more agile approach

Bright Signals has acquired the digital agency Three Part Story and Edinburgh-based advertising agency PUNK Creative.

The three agencies will now operate as a single integrated team under the Glasgow-based Bright Signals brand with a total staff of 45.

Bright Signals creates and promotes a range of creative and interactive marketing content for brands such as Edinburgh Gin, Skyscanner, Innis & Gunn and Highland Spring, while PUNK and Three Part Story (previously known as Innovation Digital) bring the likes of The Scottish Football Association and Highland and Islands Enterprise to the stable.

Managing director and founder David Craik said: “Our vision in creating Bright Signals was to take a more agile approach to marketing communications, leveraging the real-time feedback ‘signals’ afforded by digital channels to test, iterate, and improve on risky fire-and-forget campaigns.

“Following the digital acceleration brought about by the pandemic, we’ve seen a marked increase in demand for a more integrated, or ‘full-funnel’ offering, where brand advertising and performance marketing are connected through sophisticated data and targeting.

“These acquisitions represent a step-change in our ability to meet that demand, with the PUNK team bringing extensive expertise in top-of-the-funnel strategy and creative advertising, while Three Part Story really bolster our capabilities in bottom-of-the-funnel web development and ecommerce.”