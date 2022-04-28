Boost for Glasgow city centre as Cala relocates

New HQ

New home: Cala will relocate to McLellan Works

Cala Homes (West) is relocating from its Falkirk HQ to Glasgow in a move that will better suit its hybrid working model and provide a boost to part of the city centre which has been in decline.

The ending of the company’s lease on its current head office, Cairnlee House, will see its 100-strong team take up residence in the refurbished McLellan Works at the western end of Sauchiehall Street.

Jim McIntyre, managing director of Cala Homes (West), said: “This move creates a real opportunity to strengthen our focus as a west of Scotland business, re-imagine the purpose and profile of our office, and to adapt to new ways of working.”

For the city, the arrival of a large office staff is viewed as a boost to a part of the city centre which has suffered from business closures. Marks & Spencer is among the retailers pulling out of the street in recent months which has prompted calls for more action in helping to revive the area.

Dan Mead, head of asset management at Bywater Properties, said: “The financial and people investment that Cala will bring to our part of Sauchiehall Street, and the western side of Glasgow city centre, will help the continuing strengthening of the profile of this area, and add to the vibrant mix of uses, cultural leaders and businesses it offers.”

Phil Reid Associates, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL and Brodies were among the advisers.