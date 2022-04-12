Belfast firm wins Stornoway terminal contract

£49m award

Impression of completed terminal

Stornoway Port Authority has awarded the £49 million contract for construction of a multi-purpose deep water terminal to Belfast-based building and civil engineering firm McLaughlin and Harvey.

Work on the transformational project at the Outer Hebrides’ main port is expected to start in the coming weeks and should be completed before the end of next year.

The terminal’s design will enable it to be adapted for a wide range of uses. As well as being able to accommodate on and offshore wind farm vessels and support other energy sector activity, its main berth will be suitable for the largest cruise liners, which will help boost the islands’ important tourism industry.

Development of the terminal will also increase the capabilities and flexibility of the Arnish fabrication yard at Stornoway.

The Port Authority has worked closely with the Scottish Government, the Scottish Futures Trust (SFT), Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar (CnES), the local authority for the Western Isles, over the past four years to advance the project. The trust port also acknowledged the important involvement of the land interests, including Crown Estate Scotland and the Stornoway Trust.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “The development of the Stornoway Deep Water Terminal will be a game changer for the local economy and for Scotland’s aspirations to grow our renewables and cruise sectors.

“As chair of the Stornoway Deep Water Terminal Advisory Board I am pleased to see work now getting underway and this important project taking a significant step forward.”

Funding has been provided by CnES and HIE.