Beer52’s new HQ ‘reflects changing workplace’

Office opens

Jaco Justice, creative director at JA!COCO!, Anouska Scott and Fraser Doherty

Beer52, which claims to be the world’s biggest beer subscription club, has announced the opening of its new headquarters, designed to reflect the changing role of the workplace.

The retailer has invested six figures in the premises in Melville Crescent, Edinburgh, which will contain a microbrewery and a yoga studio.

Sister brand, Wine52, will also locate in the building and will benefit from a dedicated tasting room amid bespoke furniture and illustrations by one of the company’s in-house designers, Ot Pascoe.

Founded in 2013, the company has more than 100 staff and about 200,000 subscribers across the UK. It aims to create 50 roles later this year.

Anouska Scott, head of people, said: “Since its inception Beer52 has constantly pushed the envelope on what it means to be an innovator.

“With businesses of all sizes navigating what working life looks like in the wake of COVID-19, we are thrilled to be at the forefront of redefining what it means to be ‘in the office’.

“For our existing team of 100 staff, and the 50 new roles soon to join us, Beer52’s new Scottish HQ is a bricks-and-mortar pledge to our people, our investment in their development, and a fun interpretation of the weird and wonderful new world of work.”

Co-founder Fraser Doherty said: “Beer52 has grown to be the world’s biggest beer subscription club, enabling substantial internal investment in our premises and people; setting us up for the next phase of growth in the coming months.”

Designed by local studio, JA!COCO!, the fit-out of the premises used several suppliers, artists and makers including Francey Shopfitting, Irvines Upholstery, bespoke furniture from Nick Robertson & J Sailor Fabrication, Solas Neon/KDR Projects, Charleys Chalk, Moleta Munro and Relay Design.