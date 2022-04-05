Beeks raises £15m | Iomart | new car registrations

Daily Business Live

9.15am: Oil rises

Oil prices continue to edge higher which is bad news for corporates looking to manage cost pressures, and for consumers already struggling to stomach higher energy bills, says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“The only saving grace from the higher oil price was that it gave a lift to BP and Shell on the UK market and helped to limit the losses for the FTSE 100, which dipped in early trading and then recovered to trade flat at 7,557.

“Consumer cyclicals and technology were the worst performing sectors, implying investor worries about consumer spending and rising interest rates, respectively.”

9am: New car registrations fall

The latest data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders shows:

New car registrations decline -14.3% to 243,479 units – the weakest March since 1998, before the UK went to two annual number plate changes – as supply chain shortages constrain deliveries.

Best ever month for battery electric vehicles with 78.7% growth to 39,315 units, while all electrified vehicles account for one in three registrations.

March decline results in overall Q1 registrations fall of -1.9% despite rollback of pandemic restrictions.

9am: Exit makes big gain for Maven

Energy services specialist RMEC Group, based in Forfar, has been sold to the Aberdeen company Centurion Group netting a big gain for Maven Capital Partners.

7am: Beeks raises £15m

Beeks Financial Cloud Group has raised total gross proceeds of approximately £15 million at a price of 165p per share from the issue of 9,090,910 new shares in a placing. The sale of 1,696,970 shares at the same price has raised a further £2.8m.

The fundraising was significantly oversubscribed and a general meeting to authorise the issue will be held on 22 April.

Canaccord Genuity acted as nominated adviser and sole bookrunner in connection with the placing.

Gordon McArthur, Beeks CEO, commented: “With financial services organisations accelerating their cloud transition strategies, we see a huge opportunity ahead for our Private Cloud, Proximity Cloud and Exchange Cloud offerings, and are focused on the conversion of our record sales pipeline and execution of our product roadmap.”

7am: SysGroup acquires Edinburgh firm

SysGroup, the managed IT services, cyber security and cloud hosting provider, has acquired Edinburgh- based Truststream Security Solutions, a provider of managed cyber security services in a deal worth £8.5m.

7am: Iomart making progress

Glasgow-based cloud computing firm Iomart said it expects to deliver full-year financial results on 14 June in line with market expectations.

For the year to 31 March 2022, the group expects to report revenue of about £103 million (FY21: £111.9m), adjusted EBITDA of £38m (FY21: £41.4m) and adjusted profit before tax of £17m (FY21: £19.6m).

The board said renewal levels have improved in the second half, meaning that recurring revenue, which is c. 93% of full-year Group revenue, was more stable in the second half. The inflationary pressures being experienced across the UK business market are being monitored and addressed.

Reece Donovan, CEO, said: “I am pleased by the progress we have made during the year and reporting financial results in line with market expectations.

“We have launched a number of new solutions to the market, recently entered into an exciting alliance to accelerate our managed cyber security offering, reshaped the commercial team and invested in our customer service tools and resources.

“It is these steps, along with the on-going execution of our strategic plan, which gives us confidence that we will continue to be successful within the wider growing Cloud sector.”

7am: Moonpig remains strong

Online greeting card and gifting platform Moonpig said trading performance has remained strong and it now expects annual revenue in the financial year ending 30 April 2022 will be around £300 million, with the upgrade reflecting the temporary impact of Covid-19 on customer behaviour in late December and January. Expectations for underlying revenue in FY22 remain unchanged at approximately £265m.

Nickyl Raithatha, CEO, commented: “Today’s update reflects continued strong trading performance post-lockdowns, including a very successful UK Mothers’ Day, and we remain confident in the outlook for the year ahead.

“Moonpig Group has delivered a permanent step change in scale over the past two years, with a larger customer base displaying higher loyalty than pre-pandemic.

“The long-term opportunity remains vast, and we have never been in a better position to deliver against Moonpig Group’s strategy to become the ultimate gifting companion.”

7am: Speedy Hire in line

Speedy Hire, the provider of tools and equipment hire, and services to the construction, infrastructure and industrial markets, said it expects to report results for the year in line with the board’s expectations.

The group has seen a continuation of the positive trading momentum achieved throughout the year, with UK and Ireland hire revenue for the year c.5% ahead of FY2020.

Hire revenue in Q4 FY2022 was c.7% ahead of the corresponding period in FY2021, which now represents a more meaningful comparator. The Group’s key end markets continue to deliver growth through demand-driven volume improvements, with better rates helping to mitigate inflationary cost pressures.

The investment in developing a retail business in partnership with B&Q has continued during the year and the group expects to have a presence in 38 B&Q stores and on B&Q’s website, diy.com, before Easter.

Global markets

Oil prices were higher this morning. Brent rose to $108.26 a barrel, up from $107.45 late Monday.

Financial markets in mainland China and Hong Kong were closed on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney were both 0.1% higher in late trade.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.3%, the S&P 500 added 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.9%.

Twitter jumped 27% following news that Tesla boss Elon Musk has taken just shy of a 10% stake in the micro-blogging platform. According to a regulatory filing, Musk now holds 73.5 million shares in Twitter, representing a 9.2% stake.