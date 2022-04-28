Barclays falls | Sainsbury’s doubles | St James’s Place

Daily Business Live

7am: Barclays profits fall

Barclays has posted a 7% fall in quarterly profits as it flagged tough conditions faced by households and businesses amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The bank posted pre-tax profits of £2.23 billion for the first three months of 2022, down from £2.4bn a year ago.

Attributable profit was £1.4bn (Q121: £1.7bn) including litigation and conduct charges net of tax of £0.4bn.

In the UK profit before tax increased to £594m (Q121: £460m) and total income increased 5% to £1.65bn.

Personal Banking income increased 11% to just over £1bn, driven by rising interest rates and supported by the benefit of strong 2021 mortgage demand.

Business Banking income increased 4% to £351m driven by rising interest rates alongside improved transaction based revenues, partially offset by lower government scheme lending income as repayments continue.

Credit impairment charges decreased 38% to £48m reflecting lower unsecured lending balances and lower delinquency rates. As at 31 March, 30 and 90 day arrears rates in UK cards were 1% (Q121: 1.6%) and 0.3% (Q121: 0.8%) respectively.

The credit card and consumer loan businesses maintain appropriate provision levels in light of emerging affordability headwinds, as reflected in a total coverage ratio of 10.6% (December 2021: 10.9%)

Group income was up 10% to £6.5bn. Income growth was driven partly by Global Markets, which has been helping clients navigate ongoing market volatility caused by geopolitical and economic challenges including the devastating war in Ukraine, and by the impact of higher interest rates in the US and UK.

7am: Sainsbury’s profits double

Sainsbury’s saw its annual profits more than double as cost savings enabled it to increase food prices at a lower level than its rivals.

The company reported an underlying profit before tax of £730m in the year to March, up from £357m in 2020-21.

Sainsbury’s bumper profits come as research suggests the average food bill could increase by £271 this year as prices continue to rise.

7am: Whitbread picking up

Premier Inn owner Whitbread said UK accommodation sales were 198% ahead of FY21 with total UK food and beverage sales 170.2% ahead.

As a result of our business being open to only essential business travel for the majority of the first quarter, UK total accommodation sales for the 53 week period ended 3 March 2022 were 11.7% behind pre-COVID levels (and like-for-like 15.5% behind). However, from Q2 onwards, performance improved significantly, quickly returning to, and then exceeding pre-COVID levels.

Statutory revenues were 189% ahead of FY21 reflecting the strong recovery in sales post COVID restrictions, and the estate growth in the UK and Germany.

Statutory profit before tax came in at £58.2m, compared to a loss of £1.007bn in FY21. Adjusting items before tax in the year were a net credit of £74m, including £33.2m profit from property disposals, and £42m of net property impairment reversals (FY21: £109.2m charge)

Both the FY22 statutory profit and the adjusted loss before tax of £15.8m benefited from £126.5m of COVID related UK Government support schemes, a significant reduction from the prior year (FY21: £260.3m), and £44.3m of COVID related support schemes in Germany (FY21: £11.8m).

Premier Inn UK’s hotel trading in the 7 weeks to 21 April 2022 remains well ahead of the market; total accommodation sales were 326.6% ahead of the same period last year and 29.9% ahead of FY20 (pre-COVID), representing a 28.3pp outperformance of the midscale and economy market.

The board declared a final dividend per share of 34.7p resulting in a total dividend payment of £70m, payable on 1 July 2022, reflecting both the Group’s encouraging trading, and confidence in the outlook.

7am: Scottish Friendly

Scottish Friendly has posted record annual sales but warned the backdrop remains uncertain.

7am: St James’s Place

Andrew Croft, chief executive, said it had been another strong quarter for St. James’s Place that maintains the momentum developed during 2021.

He said gross and net inflows of £4.73 billion and £2.91 billion respectively were broadly in line with the first quarter of 2021, “which was an exceptionally strong period for gross inflows as sentiment improved markedly following the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the UK”.

“Retention of client investments continued to hold at a very strong level and this, coupled with our strong inflows, resulted in annualised net inflows as a percentage of opening funds under management of 7.6% (2021: 9.0%). This was moderated by negative investment market returns in the period, which took funds under management to £151.25 billion at 31 March 2022.

“Our performance so far this year means that we remain comfortable with consensus expectations for new business growth in 2022 and are confident of delivering on the broader ambitions of our 2025 plan.”

7am: Weir Group

Group orders in the first quarter were up 15%, driven by significant growth in demand for spares with aftermarket orders up 28% year-on-year. Original equipment orders were 17% lower than in the same period last year where we booked a £34m order from Ferrexpo. Adjusting for that, growth in original equipment orders was 8% in Q1 2022.

Jon Stanton, chief executive of the mining technology company, commented: “The group has had an excellent start to the year, generating record orders and executing strongly in a complex global environment.

“Conditions in mining markets are highly favourable as high commodity prices ensure miners remain incentivised to maximise ore production, which is driving demand for recurring aftermarket and debottlenecking solutions. We continue to successfully manage the disruption in global supply chains from Covid-19 and the impact of inflation.

“Looking ahead to the full year, we remain confident in the outlook and expect to deliver strong growth in constant currency revenue and profit in 2022 and anticipate progress towards our medium-term margin and cash targets.”

Global markets

Oil prices dropped on as investors remained cautious over dwindling fuel demand in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Brent crude futures fell $1.48, or 1.41%, to $103.84 a barrel by 0426 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped $1.39, or 1.36%, to $100.63 a barrel.

Facebook owner Meta restored some calm to the nervous tech sector with well-received numbers overnight.

Shares in the social network jumped 20% in after-hours trading as profits came in ahead of expectations while active user numbers edged up slightly to 1.96 billion and slightly ahead of forecasts.

The figures helped underpin a tech sector which had been rattled by disappointing data from Google owner Alphabet and Netflix.

Nasdaq fell ahead of the Meta figures, though futures pointed to a rally today with Asian markets also higher heading towards the close.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.19%, as the S&P 500 added 0.21% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.01%, or just 1.81 points.

Apple and Amazon report later today and are regarded as a bigger influence on the direction of the economy.