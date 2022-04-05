Aviva hires Jones from RSA as chief financial officer

Insurance

Insurance group Aviva has appointed Charlotte Jones as chief financial officer and executive director with effect from 5 September.

Ms Jones was previously chief financial officer of RSA Insurance and interim chief executive of the RSA UK & International business.

She was CFO of Jupiter Fund Management and before that head of group finance at Credit Suisse Group and deputy group CFO at Deutsche Bank Group. She began her career at EY.

Ms Jones, whose appointment was announced yesterday, will receive a basic annual salary of £675,000 and a maximum annual bonus of 150% of basic salary, plus entitlement to 225% of salary under the long term incentive plan.

She will be required to build a shareholding in Aviva to the value of 225% of her basic salary and to retain 50% of the net share releases from her deferred bonus and LTIP awards until this requirement is met.

Following Jason Windsor’s departure and until 5 September, Colin Simpson, currently the CFO of Aviva Canada, will act as Interim chief financial officer.