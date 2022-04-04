Aviva hires CFO | Ryanair narrows loss forecast

Daily Business Live

9.15am: London remains cautious

Stocks edged higher in the first hour of trade, but fell back following a downbeat consumer confidence survey and the lack of progress in resolving the Ukraine conflict.

The confidence survey from PwC showed showed its biggest March fall since the financial crisis in 2008 as worries about inflation and disposable income took their toll.

The FTSE 100 was 2.6 points lower at 7,535.31.

British Airways owner IAG and budget airline easyJet were both lower after saying they had been forced to cancel dozens of flights due to Covid-related staff absences.

7am: Aviva appoints CFO

Insurance group Aviva has appointed Charlotte Jones as chief financial officer and executive director with effect from 5 September.

Ms Jones was previously chief financial officer of RSA Insurance and interim chief executive of the RSA UK & International business.

She was CFO of Jupiter Fund Management and before that head of group finance at Credit Suisse Group and deputy group CFO at Deutsche Bank Group. She began her career at EY.

7am: Ryanair narrows expected loss

Ryanair said it has narrowed its expected pre-exceptional net loss for the year to the end of March to between €350m and €400m (previously guided range of €250m to €450m).

This follows strong recovery in the group’s full-year traffic to more than 97m (27.5m in FY21, but below pre-Covid traffic of 149m).

The Irish airline reports full year results on 16 May.

Wizz Air said it carried 2,476,105 passengers in March, representing a 416% increase compared to March 2021, at a load factor of 86.2%.

7am: Skipton hires interim CEO

Skipton Building Society has appointed Ian Cornelius as interim group chief executive from 26 April.

Currently the Society’s commercial and strategy director, Mr Cornelius will move into the role following January’s announcement that current Group CEO, David Cutter, will leave the Society after almost 30 years on 25 April.

7am: Artisanal shares purchase

Helen Page, non-executive director of the Artisanal Spirits Company, the owner of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, has acquired 27,027 ordinary shares in the company at a price of 74p pence share, representing approximately 0.04% of the company’s issued share capital.

Global markets

Market traders were focused on talk of more sanctions against Russia that could sent energy prices soaring.

Reports of Russian atrocities led Germany to lead calls for the West to take firmer action, including a ban on imports of Russian gas that would force prices even higher and potentially force energy rationing in Europe.

Data last week showed inflation in the EU had already surged to a record high, piling pressure on the European Central Bank to take a more cautious approach to raising rates.

The US Federal Reserve has already raised rates and is likely to impose further hikes of 50bps in May, June, and July.

Oil slid 13% last week – the biggest weekly fall in two years after US President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever release of the country’s oil reserves.

Brent crude was trading up 32 cents to $104.71, while US crude added 22 cents to $99.49.

Japan’s Nikkei added 0.1%, while S&P 500 stock futures and Nasdaq futures were flat.