Advance Construction Group launches new division

Specialist branch

Graham Wright: exciting time

Advance Construction Group has launched of a specialist division, WRS Structures, delivering reinforced concrete frames and structured steel buildings, and light gauge steel contract works.

The Bellshill-based company has its sights set on securing construction projects throughout the UK.

WRS Structures managing director Graham Wright said: “This is a really exciting time. My background is in delivering complex commercial and industrial contracts and we’re building a great team here, and also have a network of existing long-term customer relationships.”

Seamus Shields, managing director of Advance Construction Scotland, said WRS Structures represents a natural progression for the business.

“Graham has worked on many high profile challenging contracts and his knowledge, skills and extensive networks will be a great asset for the division.”