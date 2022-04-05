Abrdn and Edinburgh University collaborate on investment

£7.5m support

Forging innovation: Edinburgh Futures Institute

Asset manager Abrdn and the University of Edinburgh have formed an industry-academic partnership to deliver innovation in the investments sector.

The Centre for Investing Innovation is backed by £7.5 million over five years from Edinburgh-based Abrdn. It will be based within the University’s Edinburgh Futures Institute, based in the former Royal Infirmary building.

The partnership has been supported by Edinburgh Innovations, the University’s commercialisation service.

Abrdn CEO Stephen Bird commented: “I am really excited about this new partnership with Edinburgh University who’s track record of innovation and commitment to creating positive change is truly world class.

“Together we will explore the great societal challenges of sustainable investing and explore new ways of creating financial wellbeing in a rapidly changing world.

“This supports our goal of helping clients to be better investors and it provides an excellent development opportunity for our people to spend some time outside of financial services applying their knowledge and expertise and learning new skills.”

Professor Peter Mathieson, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said: “Our multidisciplinary researchers will be working with a global asset management business to help shape the very future of investment.

“The University of Edinburgh’s collaborations with commercial partners help deliver innovation and insights that have wide-ranging benefits across society, and I’m proud that we are at the forefront of such industry engagement.”

Alan Coutts, investment chief operating officer at Abrdn, will chair the centre’s strategic opportunities and futures board, with Sotirios Sabanis, director of knowledge Exchange at the School of Mathematics, acting as lead for the University of Edinburgh as centre director.